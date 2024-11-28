Aadar Jain recently marked a special moment with his roka ceremony alongside Alekha Advani. The celebration was not just grand; it was star-studded. Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor were present at the celebration. Pictures from Jain's family surfaced online. In the new photos, Aadar's cousins Ranbir, Kareena, and Karisma were seen applying tika to the newly engaged couple. Check out the pictures which went viral as soon as they were dropped. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Photos: Couple Shares Priceless Moments From Their Intimate Roka Ceremony.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Roka Celebration: Cousins Ranbir, Kareena, and Karisma Kapoor Perform Traditional Aarti

In the first picture, the would-be bride and groom were beaming as they posed for the camera. The second picture showed Ranbir Kapoor applying tika to Alekha Advani. In the third image, Kareena, wearing a blue saree, shared a happy moment with the couple as she performed the aarti. In the fourth picture, Karisma Kapoor applied tika to Alekha while Aadar stood by her side. The fifth picture showed Babita Kapoor, Bebo and Lolo’s mother, carrying out the rituals. Even Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, appeared in the pictures, and Saif Ali Khan also joined the celebration. The last image showed the whole family posing together. Aadar is the maternal grandson of the late Raj Kapoor and a cousin of Karisma, Kareena, and Ranbir Kapoor. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Look Completely in Love During First Appearance After Roka Ceremony (Watch Video).

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Roka Ceremony