Akshay Kumar is the Only Indian Name to Find a Place in the Forbes List of Highest Paid Celebrities of 2020

Akshay Kumar has done it again! He has managed to find himself a place in Forbes' new list of highest-paid celebrities of 2020. But that's not even surprising. With the number of projects he signs in a year and his various endorsement deals, it was very likely that he'll find a place in this prestigious list. The actor with his $48.5 M in bank account stands at 52nd position thereby beating the likes of Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Celine Dion. Surprisingly, Akshay is the only Indian celebrity who has managed to find a place in this glorious ranking. Akshay Kumar Lashes Out At Media Portal For Publishing 'FAKE' News Of Booking A Chartered Flight For Sister; Says 'Contemplating Legal Action' (View Tweet).

Akshay in his interaction with Forbes revealed that his intention to enter the film industry was to only mint money. "You have to change with the times. From screenplays and scripts to technology and the way of shooting and the audience. The zeros in my check have changed. Everything has changed," he said while adding “I just wanted to earn around 10 crore rupees (about $1.3 million today), that’s it. But I’m a human being, and when I made my first ($1.3 million), I thought, why can’t I make 100 crores ($13 million). To be honest there was no stopping me."

The actor is a hard worker and there's no denying that. In fact, a trade source in their conversation with Hindustan Times explained why Akshay's brand value in the market is currently at an all-time high. "Akshay is the frontrunner when it comes to delivering at the box-office with his films. And his earnings are not just limited to that. He also has lucrative brand endorsements in his kitty, and will also be seen making his web debut with a show tentatively called The End.” Hollywood filmmakers have also started eyeing him for their next projects and this will just broaden his horizon. Laxmmi Bomb Sold Digitally For Rs 125 Crore? Akshay Kumar Fans Demand Film's Theatrical Release (Read Tweets).

