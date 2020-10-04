Akshay Kumar has finished shooting for his next film, a period espionage thriller, Bell Bottom. The movie attracted some headlines which claimed it was the first title to begin and finish shooting during the pandemic. However, the claim doesn't hold ground when tested against many other films. Malayalam screenwriter Vivek Ranjit (Kili Poyi) took to Twitter to remind everyone of Fahad Fasil's C U Soon and Khalid Rahman's Love, both of which were shot during the pandemic. The former has even released on a streamer. "How is [Bell Bottom] the first film to finish shoot during the pandemic?" the writer asked. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor Fly Back Home After Wrapping Up the Shoot of Their Espionage-Thriller (See Pic).

Bell Bottom had wrapped up its shooting schedules in Glasgow and London earlier. To its credit, the movie might be the first big-budget film with an ensemble cast and a huge crew that shot outdoors during the pandemic. This is pointed out by other users as well. Vivek argued that this should also be clarified by the makers. "'First film' is a very broad statement" he debated.

C U Soon was majorly shot indoors, with the entire film unfolding through mobile and laptop screens. Love was also shot indoors with only a few actors. C U Soon Ending Explained: From Anumol’s Tragic Secret to the Cliffhanger, the Finale of Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew’s Thriller Decoded.

Check Out Vivek Ranjit's Tweet Calling Out Bell Bottom Here:

A Malayalam film called #CUSoon began and finished shoot during the pandemic and released as well. Another Malayalam film #Love was also launched and completed during the lockdown and is awaiting release. How is this the first film to finish shoot during the pandemic? https://t.co/omJVgyJ4Gd — Vivek Ranjit (@vivekranjit) October 4, 2020

First?

Yes, @cvsarathi chetta. Not denying that. But their claim should also be the same, mentioning all those details, right? 'First film' is a very broad statement. Even RGV shot many films indoor and outdoor and released them. https://t.co/efZdgA1eVD — Vivek Ranjit (@vivekranjit) October 4, 2020

Ram Gopal Verma has also shot for a film or two during the lockdown. He has been making a lot of movies. Also, Mouni Roy starrer London Confidential, which released on a streamer, was also shot during the pandemic. Mouni had to fly out to London from Dubai.

