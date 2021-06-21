We told you earlier that Akshay Kumar's Rakshabandhan will perhaps be the first movie to start filming post the easing of the lockdown. Today, the film went on the floors. The actor also revealed the girls who are playing his sisters in the film. They are Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur. Producer Aanand L Rai told HT City that since Rakshbandhan isn't a film but an emotion, he wanted fresh faces so that these emotions can be displayed without any baggage. He wanted neater characters with nothing to identify them with the past. Well, while it's a great thought to get fresh faces in such a big film, a few of these girls aren't entirely without a 'past' as the producer-director says. The Undertaker ‘Challenges’ Akshay Kumar for a ‘Real Rematch’, Here’s Bollywood Actor’s Response

Let us tell you who are these girls from whatever little we could dig up about them. Sadia Khateeb is one of the most recognizable faces in this lot as she was seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara.

Deepika Khanna will seem familiar to many who have watched Patiala Babes on TV or Gandi Baat Or Who's Your Daddy on Alt Balaji. She was also seen in Kalki Koechlin and Sumeet Vyas's Ribbon.

Smriti Srikanth, the girl with the wavy hair in the picture, is a Youtuber and a dancer. Her group Cherry Bomb along with two other women is quite famous.

Shajemeen Laur, we admit, is a rank newcomer. We found a channel of hers on YouTube where the girl puts up dance videos and skits.

The casting of sisters in the Akshay-Bhumi Pednekar movie does look fresh even when a few of them are known faces. We hope it works out well for the film.

