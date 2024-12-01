Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned up at the Mumbai Football Arena to watch the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday, November 30 along with their daughter Raha. And the two popular actors acknowledged the support from the fans who chanted for them on the sidelines of the contest. In a video shared by the ISL on social media, fans chanted for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with her daughter in her arms and the two waved back, thanking them for the loud cheers. Mumbai City FC returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC. ISL 2024–25: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor’s Family Outing at Indian Super League, Baby Raha Looks Cute as a Button in Mumbai City FC Jersey (Watch Video & Pics).

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Acknowledge Fans' Chants During ISL 2024-25 Match

