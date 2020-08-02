While Home Minister Amit Shah recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital, veteran Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan got discharged after testing negative. The Baghban actor was earlier admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after he and son, Abhishek Bachchan had developed symptoms of coronavirus. Following their positive results, they were taken to the hospital and it's been two weeks since then. While fans continued with their prayers for this superstar icon, Amitabh too acknowledged them in his every tweet, the recent post is no different. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Abhishek Bachchan Remains Hospitalised Due To Comorbidities.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share his gratitude with all his well-wishers. "This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room. The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude," he captioned while sharing his picture with folded hands.

Check Out His Post

Interestingly, it was the same date, August 2 when he recovered from his severe injury after meeting with an accident on the sets of Coolie. The family, in fact, celebrates this date as his second birthday and today's instance was just another proof of it. Earlier Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. Abhishek, however, continues receiving his treatment for comorbidities.

