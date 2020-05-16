Amitabh Bachchan Tweets About 'Not Having Anything To Write,' Fans Come Up With Prompt Suggestions!

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 lockdown has left everyone confined to their own homes, strictly. It has been months since everyone has been stuck in the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. During such testing time, it is only natural to get your thoughts racing and the need to pen them down is for real. However, Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan has fallen short of words. He even tweeted about the same to which Twitterati came up with prompt suggestions. Gulabo Sitabo: Distributor Unhappy With Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Releasing on Amazon Prime; Producer Defends Decision (Details INSIDE).

In his recent tweet, the 77-year-old actor wrote how he has nothing to write about. He also mentioned how he thinks he should write about 'how he has nothing to write about.' He tweeted this in Hindi, saying, "T 3532 - आज कुछ नहीं है लिखने को ! तो सोचा ये लिख देना चाहिए , की कुछ नहीं है लिखने को."

Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet:

T 3532 - आज कुछ नहीं है लिखने को ! तो सोचा ये लिख देना चाहिए , की कुछ नहीं है लिखने को 🤣🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 15, 2020

Of course, his fan followers had some quick suggestions ready for him. They posted comments asking him to consider different ongoing subjects to write about. They suggested him various topics from coronavirus health scare to migrant workers. Well, some even replied to him with memes! Check them out.

Just a Suggestion

दो शब्द देश के मजदूरों के हालातों पर ही लिख दीजिए। शायद केंद्र में बैठी बेहरी सरकार को कुछ सुनाई दे जाए। — Vijay Fulara (@imfulara) May 15, 2020

On Those Who Are Suffering

सड़को पर भटक रहे भूखे प्यासे लोगो के बारे में भी कुछ बोल दिया करो साहब, कोई तो सुन लो उन गरीबो की — रविश कुमार (Parody) (@Ravishk356) May 15, 2020

For Those Who Are in Need

बहोत कुछ है लिखने को हिम्मत है तो मज़दूर के लिए लिखो और सरकार सवाल करो मज़दूर के दर्द को समझो — Rabbani (@AndaazeBayan) May 15, 2020

Current Affairs, Maybe?

Or Yamuna River-Crossing Incident?

सर, हो सके तो इसी पर कुछ लिख दीजिए. लोग यमुना नदी पार कर अपने घर को जा रहे हैं. रोड और पुल का इस्तेमाल इसलिए नहीं कर रहे हैं कि कहीं पुलिस वाले उन्हें रोक ना ले. पैसे हैं नहीं . घर पहुंचना चाहते हैं किसी तरह से. pic.twitter.com/1Ny40Su9A8 — Anil Dubey (@anildubey04) May 15, 2020

The Traditional Meme!

While Big B is not able to gather his thoughts to write a piece, Shah Rukh Khan has done that. The superstar recently penned down a beautiful piece on lockdown and how emotions swirl in this difficult period. Indeed it was worth-a-read, given to the fact that it was written by someone wise like King Khan. Coming back to the Shahenshah of Bollywood, we hope he finds his inspiration soon!