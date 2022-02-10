Bollywood's Everyman of the 1970s, veteran actor and director Amol Palekar, known for Hindi classics such as 'Rajnigandha', 'Chitchor' and 'Gol Maal', has been admitted to the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital here because of Covid-19. The 77-year-old actor's condition is said to be stable. Amol Palekar: Delighted to Hear That Even Today’s Generation Profoundly Talk About Gol Maal.

Palekar has also worked and contributed to Marathi mainstream films and parallel cinema, made his debut in 1971 with the film 'Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe'. He then stepped into Bollywood with Basu Bhattacharya's 'Rajnigandha' opposite Rakhee in 1974. Amol Palekar Birthday: From Chhoti Si Baat To Baton Baton Mein, 5 Best Films Starring The Veteran Actor!

He was popular for starring in "middle-class family comedies" such as 'Gol Maal' and 'Naram Garam', and was also seen in films such as 'Gharonda', 'Shrimaan Shrimati', 'Rang Birangi', and 'Bhumika'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2022 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).