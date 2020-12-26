Ananya Panday is the new cover girl for Harper's Bazaar's December edition. The bubby girl and the new student of Bollywood is busy doing what she does best - posing in front of cameras while exuding all the happy vibes. Ananya's had a roller coaster journey in B-town! While she's always criticised for being a star kid and often trolled for her 'statements', yet she's putting up a brave front while continuing with her journey. From signing some big banners to posing on the covers of all fashion magazines, Ananya's been busy doing all the right things in the industry so far. Ananya Panday's Floral Co-Ord Set By July Issue Screams Millennial Fashion (View Pics).

Coming to her recent magazine photoshoot, it's not your typical one. It's not about oozing glamour in some haute couture outfits but rather about being herself. She's goofy and all thing cute in her new set of pictures and those are bound to strike a chord with you. Ananya's being that bubbly girl-next-door in her new set of pictures and they are effectively ruling our hearts. The pictures are slightly less glamorous but they are relatable and that's what matters in the end.

Ananya Panday for Harper's Bazaar

Ananya Panday for Harper's Bazaar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya has had a terrific run in the B-town so far. After marking her debut with Dharma productions, she's set to return to the camp with Shakun Batra's next. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead and this proves she's already rubbing shoulders with some big names. Looking at her progress so far, all we can say is, 'way to go girl! '

