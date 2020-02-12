Angrezi Medium First Poster Out! Irrfan Khan Announces The Trailer Date With A Message Saying 'Wait For Me' (Watch Video)

Photo Credit: Youtube

Irrfan Khan's illness broke us. This actor is one of the bests that we have in Indian cinema. It isn't even fathomable that there is a dangerous disease by the name of Neuroendocrine Tumour troubling our favourite man. The actor has been getting treatment in the US and we get to see a glimpse of him every now and then. Today he announced the trailer date of his next movie Angrezi Medium with a message that will make you choke. In between his treatments, the actor shot the movie. Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium Sequel Titled as ‘Angrezi Medium’, First Pic From the Set OUT!

In the video, Irrfan tries to make light of his condition by implying that it is very easy to say that if life gives you lemons, make lemonade but it isn't easy to actually do that. He mentions he wanted to promote the film as well but it depends on his health. We dare you to not cry after watching this video...

Irrfan also released the first poster of the film which has Radhika Madan hugging him who is in the garb of Buckingham Palace guards. The video also shares stills from the movie where Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen as a cop. We are very sure that this will be one emotional ride. The trailer will be out tomorrow and the film will release on March 20.