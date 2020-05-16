Ankur Tewari, Clinton Cerejo Team Up For a Song to Raise Our Spirit in These Testing Times of COVID-19

Ankur Tewari: (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer-songwriter Ankur Tiwari in collaboration with composer Clinton Cerejo has created a song titled "We got this", and he says the number encapsulates the most human elements in this testing time. "I have always believed that words in a song bring in the most human elements," Ankur said. Clinton added, "In these trying times, it's all about innovation and breaking boundaries in your head. If we truly find ways to challenge ourselves, we can overcome anything. We got this." The music video is made as an anthem for the teammates of Geometry Encompass, a digital Creative Commerce agency. REJCTX 2: Ankur Tewari Says He Composed Songs for This Series in Dorm Rooms and Not in a Professional Hi-Tech Studio

Ankur said: "It was quite amazing working with the whole Geometry Encompass team on the words for 'We got this'. Despite being probably the first time that most of these people were working on a song, they showed amazing initiative, imagination and enthusiasm to come up with extraordinary words for Clinton's beautiful composition." Guzar Jayega: Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Sania Mirza, Bhaichung Bhutia and Others Reunite For an Inspirational Song About Hope in the Times of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Commenting on the same, Roshan Abbas, founder and managing director of the company said: "We are faced with an unprecedented situation and therefore it is imperative to work together as a team and combat the crisis. The whole idea behind this composition was to capture the spirit of hope and resilience during these difficult times and boost the morale of our employees. I can't thank Ankur and Clinton enough."