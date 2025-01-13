Music maestro AR Rahman is set to dazzle Mumbai’s audience ahead of Coldplay’s concert in the city with his show, HAAZRI: AR Rahman Live in Concert. Renowned for his chart-topping hits and unmatched musical genius, Rahman is preparing an unforgettable performance. The legendary composer, whose work spans multiple genres and languages, will showcase his iconic Bollywood and Sufi hits on January 17, 2025. The concert promises to be an electrifying experience. Here’s how to book your tickets online for this extraordinary event. ‘Not a Friendly Person’: Sonu Nigam Opens Up About AR Rahman’s Reserved Nature, Reveals How He Never Speaks Ill of Anyone (Watch Video).

Ticket Prices & How to Book Tickets for AR Rahman's Concert?

For AR Rahman's highly anticipated concert, HAAZRI: AR Rahman Live in Concert, fans can book tickets easily via the BookMyShow app or website. Ticket prices range from INR 3,000 to INR 60,000, with seating categories divided into Bronze (INR 3,000), Silver (INR 5,000), Gold (INR 10,000), Platinum (INR 15,000), Diamond (INR 25,000) and VVIP Sofa (INR 60,000). To book, select the desired number of seats, choose the category from Bronze to VVIP, pick your preferred stand and complete the payment process. Hurry up, it's filling fast. AR Rahman’s Old Video of Hosting ‘Hare Krishna Kirtan’ Programme at His Dubai Home Goes Viral – WATCH.

AR Rahman's Concert Seating Categories

Time, Venue, Age Limit for AR Rahman's Mumbai Concert

HAAZRI: AR Rahman Live in Concert will take place on January 17, 2025, starting at 7 PM IST at Jio World Garden in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex), Mumbai. The concert will last for 2 hours, and the age limit for attendees is 16 years and above.

