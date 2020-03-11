Armaan Malik Posts Cryptic Social Media Posts and Fans Are Now Worried!

Armaan Malik's posts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood singer, Armaan Malik has left his fans in a state of confusion and worry with his latest social media posts. It was recently found that he deleted all his posts posted on Instagram account except for one. That one post reads as 'I can't take it anymore.' The cryptic post left his fans and the industry friends worried and poured questions in the comment section. He also posted a cryptic tweet that reads as 'Time reveals everything, don’t worry.' He changed his profile picture into black background. Singer Armaan Malik Recalls Being Bullied in His School Days.

His admirers commented on his post asking him whether his account his hacked. The fans are also sending love and care filled messages to encourage him to emerge successfully from whatever is going through. Here are the posts shared by the singer on his social media accounts.

Armaan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik) on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

Armaan's Tweet

Time reveals everything, don’t worry. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 11, 2020

Earlier, the "Butta Bomma" singer had revealed how he was in a bad place personally and professionally. "Mental health is a very important issue amongst teenagers and young adults. Today, social media is a very big influence in youngster's life as it makes other people's lives look better than they actually are. The grass always seems greener on the other side and sometimes gives birth to some complexity amongst individuals and impressionable youngsters," he had said in an interview.

He had also had revealed that he does not have any close friends as he was bullied by his own friends during childhood. We hope that the singer soon gets out of the dark phase of his life with the help of his close ones.