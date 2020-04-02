Deepika Padukone Reminds Fans That Ranveer Singh Is Her 'Husband' In her Latest Instagram 'Episode' (View Pic)

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone has become super active on Instagram lately. She is posting her own kind of series and episodes on the social media app. In this she just shares the basic household chores and things that one does in their free time. Her recent post is dedicated to Ranveer Singh. The actress literally made a tag of 'Husband' and pasted it on the actor's forehead while he was asleep (or pretending to be asleep).

Earlier, one of her previous posts saw her making little chits to tape them on the jars of food ingredients. This one looks from the same lot. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it..#wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar." She also further went on to say, 'productivity in the time of COVID-19.' Below is the post.

Deepika's Post:

On the other hand, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too are quite active on Instagram. The couple is making sure that they are urging fans to stay at home and also sharing various informative posts. Apart from giving cute couple goals, they are also having chat sessions with the fans, knowing what's on everyone's minds.

Looks like the B-town couples are totally making the most of the home quarantine. After all, 'staying at home' for everyone's priority is the highest priority right now if one does not anyone want to fall sick! Stay tuned with us for more updates.