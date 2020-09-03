September 2, 2020, was the darkest day for all PUBG lovers as the said game along with other 118 Chinese apps was banned by the Indian government owing to the fresh tensions with China in Ladakh. This particular decision was taken with an aim to protect India's sovereignty-integrity as well as defence and security. Having said that among the many celebs who tweeted in favour of the decision, one was also singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The good looking lad posted a meme on Twitter rejoicing over the news. However, a fan's question for Diljit concerning PUBG and his reply to the same will crack you up. PUBG Banned in India: Gaming App Among 118 Chinese Mobile Apps Banned by Modi Government; Check Complete List.

It so happened that a fan asked the singer that if he used to play the banned game PUBG? To which Dosanjh's reply was hilarious. He wrote, "Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI." Quite a smart answer, as his reply was fun as well as had global trend 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' in it. We all know how quirky Diljit is in real life and this is an example of the same. PUBG Funny Memes Trend on Twitter as The Game Is Not Included in The List of 59 Banned Chinese Apps That Features Tiktok, Gamers Express Relief With Hilarious Jokes.

Check Out Diljit Dosanjh's Tweet Below:

Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI 😎🦾 https://t.co/BXo4PORSIh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

We loved Diljit's sassy reply and hope to see such gems more often on his Twitter handle. This is not the first time, the Indian government has banned Chinese apps, as in June, they blocked 59 mobile apps including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser, Tencent's WeChat etc. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).