Kartik Aaryan's name started trending on Twitter on Friday after reports emerged that he is no longer a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming Dostana 2. As per reports, differences have emerged between the makers and the actor. According to unconfirmed reports, Johar's banner Dharma Productions have also decided not to collaborate with the actor in future. Soon after such news reports emerged, a section of netizens started tweeting to claim that Kartik had been removed from the project because he is not an industry insider's kid. Dostana 2: After Rumours of Kartik Aaryan’s Removal, Dharma Productions Releases Statement Confirming Recasting.

Many users compared Kartik's position with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was allegedly a victim of nepotism and groupism. Kartik's fans also hurled verbal attacks at filmmaker Karan Johar. "Suddenly negative PR rounding against #KartikAaryan. Unprofessional behaviour blah blah!!! Why there are so much negative article/PR always against outsiders?? Due to this we lost Sushant. #Kangana is battling through And now #KartikAaryan," tweeted a user. Kartik Aaryan Sacked From Dostana 2; His Fans Slam Karan Johar As They Don’t Buy ‘Unprofessional Behaviour’ As the Reason.

"The way Kartik remains unbothered by all the chaos created by that filthy jerk man and his minions and is still being professional by minding his own business is what we call grace that most of them lack. Keep shinning @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan," wrote another user.

Nasty Taunt to Kjo!

#KartikAaryan replaced in #Dostana2, Meanwhile Karan Johar Gang finding talent in Nepotism products.. pic.twitter.com/aSJ6DHSzRA — Satyam Singh (@satyam_2044) April 16, 2021

Career Destroyed or a Blessing in Disguise?

Time for KJo and gang to destroy another career | Kartik Aaryan Dropped From Dharma Productions' Dostana 2: Sources https://t.co/BvcxqQ3O3D — desh (@desh) April 16, 2021

Congratulations Kartik?

Karan Johar removed #KartikAaryan from his movie Dostana-2 I congratulate Kartik for his luck that saved him from a big FLOP. — Akshay Kumar (@AkshayKumar531) April 16, 2021

Another Netizen Furious

Aur phir yeh jo dharma k talent agency me 2-4 outsiders ko leke karan natak kar raha tha uska v pata chal Gaya public ko. Kartik to dostana 2 kar raha tha na dharma k sath aur v kuch movies aane the uske. Feeling bad for him 😔😔😔 — ARITREE (@ahadmyluv) April 16, 2021

Who Will Be the New Lead?

I think it hampered Dostana 2's standard. No one gonna watch it for Nepo kid jhanvi and a fresher. Let's see who they cast instead of Kartik! I think Varun or Tiger. KJO revolves around few Nepo kid only 😂 — Gaurang Tiwari (@gaurang_09) April 16, 2021

"Those who say #KartikAaryan is unprofessional are biggest clown. He is one of the most talented, Hard working, Determined and focused person in this film Industry," shared another user. "Have u seen #KaranJohar blacklisting Arjun kapoor, Varun dhawan, Tiger shroff, Ananya pandey, Janhvi kapoor, Who he blacklisted: KartikAaryan #SSR Do I need to say anything more @TheAaryanKartik Just boycott this KJO," commented another user. An official statement from Johar's Dharma Productions is awaited. We reached out to the actor but did not receive a reply.

