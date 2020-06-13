Eisha Chopra: Big-Budget Bollywood Fascinates Me But I Enjoy the Web Space

Mumbai, June 13: With several digital shows including "What The Folks", "Official CEOgiri" and latest "Official Bhootiyagiri", actress Eisha Chopra is carving a niche in the content-driven digital space, though she is equally interested to be a part of commercial Bollywood films.

Over the last three months, when several low to medium budget feature films have gone directly for OTT release, apart from a rise in the number of web series, the medium has become a commercially viable platform for the trade, even as cinema halls continue to stay shut. Eisha feels miniseries as a concept on digital platforms started as an experiment, and the audience has made these commercially viable.

"The only way to find out if we have an audience for it is by telling a new story. Until we put out a new story, and a new language of storytelling on the public platform, we do not really know if people want to watch them, if we have a market for that," Eisha told IANS.

"When the audience watch a big budget film - say, a 100-crore budget film, they enjoy it as a form of escapism. They do not look at those film thinking, 'I can be like that', they just get fascinated. On the other hand, when people look at content in the digital platform, especially web series or short films, they do not look up to the character. Over the past few years, the immense popularity of web series happened because those stories do not fascinate like commercial potboilers do, but those stories move the audience much more," added the actress, who recently played the female protagonist in the show "Official Bhootiyagiri", which also features Sumeet Vyas, Vishwajoy Mukherjee, and Pranay Manchanda.

Eisha has also worked as a co-writer in shows like "P.O.W: Bandi Yuddh Ke", "Love On The Rocks", and "Madly, Clean Shaven."

So, what kind of stories does she prefer being a part of? "I think my interest lies (in roles) where I can grow as an actor. Honestly speaking, at this stage of my career I will not say 'no' to a big-budget commercial Bollywood film. At times, we do not even have the luxury of choosing one particular character or script. But what is there in my hand is how I approach a character. There is always one usual way of performing a scene, build a character. What I always try to do, even in my mind is (try to figure out) what is the other way of doing it. I am equally enjoying the web space," the actress replied.

