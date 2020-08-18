When we heard that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are on their way to welcome their second child together, we were immediately reminded of Ayushmann Khurrana-Neena Gupta-Gajraj Rao movie Badhaai Ho. Here Ayushmann is devasted to know that his middle-aged mother is pregnant and he will soon have a sibling. The movie is such a unique tell-all on how youngsters react to the late pregnancy of their parents. And it seems we weren't the only ones. Gajraj Rao shared a meme from the film where he breaks the news to his two sons. In the meme, the father is Saif, the two kids are Taimur and Ibrahim while Kareena is embarrassed. Gajraj Rao Has ‘No Complaint’ About Getting Recognition Quite Late in Life, Says ‘If I Had Gotten It 10 Years Ago I Would’ve Felt Better’

We know what you are thinking. It isn't the right way to react to this good news and Ibrahim has already said what he thinks about welcoming another sibling. This is just a cinematic representation of what the conversation could have been had it happened in a regular household like that of the people in Badhaai Ho.

We wonder how Kareena and Saif will react to this. With the kind of humour Saif has, we feel he might brush it off as just another meme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).