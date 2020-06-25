Bollywood actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident in Juhu, Mumbai on June 24. Yashvardhan’s car collided with another car and it was just a minor accident and nobody has been affected with severe injuries, reports India TV. Yashvardhan has suffered a few bruises on his hand and due to the collision, his car’s headlight was broken. 21 Years of Haseena Maan Jaayegi: Karisma Kapoor Reminisces Her Film with Sanjay Dutt and Govinda, Calls It ‘Timeless Piece’.

Few videos have surfaced online from the accident spot where Yashvardhan Ahuja's father, actor Govinda is seen talking to the owner of the other car. He was also seen talking to the eye-witnesses who were present when the incident happened. The video has been shared by Govinda's fan page and the caption of it reads, "Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident last night in Juhu. The accident took place at 8:30 pm when he was driving... around and collided into another car. It was a minor accident... and nobody got seriously injured. Govinda's son Yashvardhan is also fine other than a few minor injuries... on his hands. However, his car has suffered damage as the headlight was broken."

Videos From The Accident Spot

In another video, Govinda’s daughter can be seen helping her brother walk. As per reports, neither of the parties have filed any official complaint. They reportedly sorted out the issue mutually.

