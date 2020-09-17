The first trailer of the upcoming film, Halahal, dropped today on YouTube. Starring Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar in lead roles, the movie will stream on Eros Now. Sachin plays a grieving father on a quest to find the truth about his daughter's death - if it is a suicide or a murder. Barun plays a hardened cop, who would not mind skimming money under the table. He also has his wits working in his favour and the plot. The two individuals form an unlikely team that lands them in more trouble than they bargained for. For the most part, the movie seems to be a serious crime drama. But, the trailer shows us that there will be moments of dark humour. Barun Sobti Birthday Special: Why You Should Not Miss Tu Hi Mera Sunday and Asur if You Call Yourself the Actor’s Die-Hard Fan!

Sachin is a seasoned actor. He seems to have done a fab job again. We say again, Barun is underrated. It is evident from the trailer that he has delivered a fine performance again, after Asur, Tu Hai Mera Sunday.

The movie's story is written by the Gangs of Wasseypur scribe, Zeishan Quadri. So, you can very well expect some unexpected humour that won't make you just laugh but also make you wonder if you have a twisted mind. Asur: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Checking Out Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra’s Web-Series.

Watch The Trailer Of Halahal Here:

Randeep Jha is making his directorial debut with Halahal. He has assisted directors on projects like Ugly, Shanghai, Raman Raghav.

Halahal has two possible meanings in Hindi. Either, it could refer to a person who ploughs a field. Or, it is also the name of the mythical poison that was produced when deities and demons churned the sea to make Amrita, the nectar of immortality. The word translates to black mass or time puzzle. Well, we will let you guess what the title refers to. Halahal will stream on Eros Now from September 21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).