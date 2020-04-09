Hansal Mehta Has A Perfect Solution To Stop More Remixes Like Masakali 2.0 That Stars Sidharth Malhotra And Tara Sutaria - Read Here
Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in Masakali 2.0 and Hansal Mehta (Photo Credit: Twitter)

'Oh No, not this song too!' is the most common reaction from music listeners you get every time a remix is announced. All this while, it was the 90s whose tunes were getting distorted and deformed to create effects. But now T-series has started to pick songs from movies that are only a few years old. Recently, Masakali 2.0 starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria was released and many unanimously rejected it. But Hansal Mehta knows exactly what we need to do to stop such recreations from getting made over and over again. Hansal Mehta Can’t Stop Praising Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Show ‘When They See Us’

Hansal Mehta in a series of tweets explains that if we stop watching them and DJs stop playing them at the discos, the makers might think twice before recreating another yesteryear melody.

Bastardisation is the word!

And here's some context!

Well, while we agree with Hansal Mehta on this, there is also this school of thought which believes the present generation needs such remixes to learn more about the gems of Indian film music. What do you think?