Hansal Mehta Has A Perfect Solution To Stop More Remixes Like Masakali 2.0 That Stars Sidharth Malhotra And Tara Sutaria - Read Here

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in Masakali 2.0 and Hansal Mehta (Photo Credit: Twitter)

'Oh No, not this song too!' is the most common reaction from music listeners you get every time a remix is announced. All this while, it was the 90s whose tunes were getting distorted and deformed to create effects. But now T-series has started to pick songs from movies that are only a few years old. Recently, Masakali 2.0 starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria was released and many unanimously rejected it. But Hansal Mehta knows exactly what we need to do to stop such recreations from getting made over and over again. Hansal Mehta Can’t Stop Praising Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Show ‘When They See Us’

Hansal Mehta in a series of tweets explains that if we stop watching them and DJs stop playing them at the discos, the makers might think twice before recreating another yesteryear melody.

This 'recreation' of old songs can stop if the public rejects them. The numbers on YouTube for godawful versions of old songs are huge and hence music companies keep producing them. Stop viewing the videos. Stop listening to the songs. Stop playing them at events. They will stop. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 9, 2020

Bastardisation is the word!

We are complicit in this bastardisation of old songs. It is seen as a small price to pay for getting your film produced. Truth : it is a travesty. It is an insult to the original creator by an ecosystem that thrives on shit. Stop consuming shit. People will stop producing shit. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 9, 2020

And here's some context!

Yes. I am reacting to the awful, ear shattering #Masakali version. But check its YouTube views in 48 hrs. Then see how DJs blast it at events. And how people groove to the godawful version. Shit sells. While we cringe, somebody is laughing his way to the bank. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 9, 2020

Well, while we agree with Hansal Mehta on this, there is also this school of thought which believes the present generation needs such remixes to learn more about the gems of Indian film music. What do you think?