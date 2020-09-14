Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year to celebrate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages in India. It is the fourth most spoken language in the world after English, Spanish and Mandarin. On this day, people celebrate icons of Hindi literature and also events such as poem recitations and essay writing are held to celebrate the same. Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to wish his Twitter family on this special day. Writing a tweet in Hindi, the actor wished everyone on Hindi Diwas 2020. Hindi Diwas 2020: From Harivanshrai Bachchan to Gulzar, 5 Celebrated Authors Whose Words Have Been Inspiring For Everyone.

In his tweet, Big B spoke about the multi-lingual heritage of India and how every language has a special place and importance of its own. Writing this, the actor wished everyone on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Echoing the sentiment of diversity, the actor ended his tweet saying, "Saare Jahan Se Achchca Hindustan Hamara." Fans of the actor were prompt enough to send their replies with Hindi Diwas wishes. Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, HD Images and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Hindi Day Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Language.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Here:

T 3659 - आज 'हिंदी दिवस' पे अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ! भारत के कोने कोने में विभिन्न भाषाएँ हैं और सब की सब प्रबल हैं और सबका अपना अपना प्रबल स्थान है ! 🙏 सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा ! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 14, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's late father Harivanshrai Bachchan has been one of the most celebrated Hindi authors and his contributions to Hindi literature are well known and hence this day is doubly special for Big B. Among other authors whose work is celebrated and recited as a part of Hindi Diwas events include Premchand, Gulzar, Jaishankar Prasad and more.

