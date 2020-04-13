Hrithik Roshan Shares Father Rakesh Roshan’s Workout Video, Says ‘This Is More Inspiring to Me than Anything Else’

Pic Credit: Google

Bollwood superstar Hrithik Roshan is a fitness icon for the youth, but it turns out his 70-year-old filmmaker dad Raksh Roshan is no less a health freak. On Monday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a video of Roshan senior sweating it out all by himself in the gym. Lauding the septuagenarian filmmaker's enthusiasm and commitment, Hrithik wrote: "Alone. But at it !" Hrithik Roshan Says Coronavirus Should Be Afraid Of His Father Rakesh Roshan.

He further wrote "@rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else . My daily dose . Give him a shout guys." Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Others Attend Anand Pandit’s Diwali Party (View Pics)

Hrithik Roshan Shares Father Rakesh Roshan’s Workout Video

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is providing 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for the needy amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The Bollywood superstar is doing this in association with the NGO Akshaya Patra.