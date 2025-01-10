As Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan turned 51 on Friday, his former brother-in-law Zayed Khan shared a picture from the celebrations which included his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his ladylove Saba Azaad among many others. Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Check Out His Cool, Casual & Comfy Wardrobe (View Pics).

Zayed took to his Instagram, where he wished the star and said that Hrithik has never failed to be an honest sounding board to him his whole life. The Main Hoon Na actor also shared a picture which featured Sussanne, her beau Arsalan, Zayed, Hrithik, Saba and some friends.

He wrote: Happy birthday my brother Duggs!! To a guy a greatly admire ! Who’s will power is simply stunning to say the least . Who has never failed to be an honest sounding board to me my whole life . Whose advice I take sincerely and introspect deeply. Shine on my brother into this year and many more to come . Big hug. Always stay as kind as you are ! @hrithikroshan #happybirthday #family #friendslikefamily.”

Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood sweethearts. They got married in 2000 and 14 years later they separated. The duo share two sons together.

Talking about Zayed, who is the son of Sanjay Khan, he made his screen debut in 2003 in the film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. He starred in Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film was one of the biggest hits in his career. He was then seen in films such as Vaada, Shabd, Dus and Shaadi No. 1.

He starred in Sohail Khan's action multi-starrer, Fight Club - Members Only in 2006. Next, he appeared in Rocky: The Rebel. He was next seen in Cash, Speed, Mission Istaanbul, Yuvvraaj, Blue.

In 2011, the actor ventured into production with his co-owned production house, Born Free Entertainment along with friend and actress Dia Mirza and her former husband, Sahil Sanga. Their first film, Love Breakups Zindagi. In 2012, Khan played a supporting role in Tezz, which stars Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgan in the lead.

He was last seen on screen in the 2015 film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, a comedy thriller film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Devinder Jain and Akhilesh Jain. It also features Rannvijay Singh and Tina Desai in lead roles. Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: From ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ to ‘Fighter’, Hit Movies of the Superstar and Where To Watch Them Online!.

The film revolves around Prithvi is shocked when his account is mysteriously credited with Rs. 100 crores. His world turns upside down when he receives a call asking him to deliver the sum to various places.

