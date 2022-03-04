The official teaser of Vidya Balan’s upcoming film Jalsa featuring Shefali Shah is out and it stars the two actresses in the midst of a tricky situation in this thrilling tale of a night that changed everything. Vidya and Shefali's intense act was witnessed in this teaser. Helmed by Tumhari Sulu fame Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.

Jalsa Teaser

