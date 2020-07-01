Amid the lockdown, actress Kajol has found a new friend at home, and introduced her new-found buddy on Instagram. Kajol uses social media to share glimpses of her lockdown moments. Now, in a post, Kajol introduced her friend. "Day 100 of quarantine: Making new friends inside the house," Kajol captioned a new post on Instagram. Kajol’s Advice for Upcoming and Emerging Actors Is to Be Orignal.

She also shared a picture of herself with a friend -- which is an artifact. Recently, Kajol shared that lockdown is changing the way we think about hair. She posted a picture where she is seen flaunting brown locks. "#hairyselfie . This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair," she captioned the image. 14 Years of Fanaa: Kajol Shares a BTS Pic with Aamir Khan from the Sets, Says ‘The Film Was Quite Different from What We Read on Paper’

Check Out Kajol's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Did you find one too? #MeWhenI #NewFoundFriend A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jul 1, 2020 at 12:37am PDT

On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with the film "Tribhanga", which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It is drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor also play pivotal roles in the Netflix release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).