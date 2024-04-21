Kajol, who is known for her fun and quirky social media posts, shared her "thought of the day" on Sunday. She expressed amusement rather than admiration for the tradition of lovers carving their names into trees, highlighting the curious notion of carrying knives on a date. Ajay Devgn's Hilarious Response on Kajol's Influence in Decision-Making at Home Will Leave You in Stitches! (Watch Video).

The actress, who was last seen in Lust Stories 2, took to Instagram stories to share a quote which stated: “When I see lovers’s names carved into a tree, I don’t think it’s cute. I just think it’s strange how many people take knives on a date."

Meanwhile, Kajol recently celebrated her daughter Nysa’s 21st birthday on April 20. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress is married to superstar Ajay Devgn, with whom she tied the knot in February 1999. They are parents to two children, a daughter Nysa and a son Yug. Do Patti Teaser: Kajol and Kriti Sanon's Netflix Mystery-Thriller Is a Clash Between Truth and Evidence (Watch Video).

On the professional front, Kajol portrayed Devyani in Lust Stories 2 and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series The Trial. Her upcoming projects include Sarzameen, Do Patti and Maa.

