Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Monday that as per security assessment and threat perception in respect of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the state will provide her security during her stay in her native state. The Chief Minister also thanked the MHA for extending CRPF security cover to her. Kangana Ranaut Gets Y-Plus Security From Home Ministry, Here’s How Netizens Reacted! (Read Tweets)

He said that a team of Central Reserve Police Force commandos headed by an Assistant Commandant along with support staff was on way to Manali, where Kangana is currently staying. Kangana Ranaut Thanks Home Minister Amit Shah for Providing Y-Plus Security Ahead of Her Mumbai Visit on September 9 (Read Tweet)

Ahead of her visit to Mumbai in light of her recent verbal spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the Ministry of Home Affairs has granted 'Y' category security to Kangana Ranaut, sources earlier said.

