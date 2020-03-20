Kanika Kapoor Claims It Took Two Days and 20 Calls to Get Herself Tested for COVID-19; Alleges No One Has Tested Her Family Members Yet (Watch Video)

Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credit: File Image)

Singer Kanika Kapoor, whose big-ticket fame was the popular song "Baby Doll" from Sunny Leone's Ragini MMS 2, became the first Indian celeb to have tested positive for COVID-19. She had returned from London, where her kids are studying, on February 9, while her tests came out on February 20. There have been allegations on Twitter that Kanika has hidden herself from the thermal screening at the airport on arrival and later attended 3-4 parties, including hosting one. One of the parties also include former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and MP Dushyant Singh. Kanika Kapoor Diagnosed With COVID-19, Singer Alleges Doctors Have Threatened Her With Police Action Due to Online Rumours.

Kanika had already denied skipping any thermal screening at the airport to a news channel. And now speaking to NDTV, she has thrown new light on the series of events that led to her being tested positive for Coronavirus.

In the video clip that you can see below, Kanika can be heard saying that all the attendees of her private party have gone on self-quarantine, including Dushyant Singh. She also mentioned that it took two days for her to get herself tested. She says she had been trying to get through one helpline after another from CMO (UP). She claims it took 20 calls for her finally get herself tested. Jai Pratap Singh, UP Health Minister, Goes Into Self-Quarantine After Attending Party Where 'COVID-19 Positive' Kanika Kapoor Was Present.

Kanika also told that someone handling the helpline told her that she only had mild fever, so it's okay. She mentioned that her family members haven't yet been tested yet, despite several requests to do so.

#NDTVExclusive | "It took me 2 days to get tested. I called on all helplines number. I was told if you have a minor fever, it is okay. Had to make 20 calls to get tested": Singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for #COVID19 speaks to NDTV More here: https://t.co/69ME0hQcuF pic.twitter.com/e1Kanmtr5w — NDTV (@ndtv) March 20, 2020

If Kanika's claims are true, then this is a serious lapse of judgement on the side of administrators in not getting suspected patients tested in time. This was also brought to our notice when an alleged medical report of Kanika's being tested positive for Coronavirus went viral on social media. Not only did it goof up her gender, the report also mentions that it only got her sample for testing on March 19, ten days after she landed in India. Kanika Kapoor’s Alleged Coronavirus Test Report Has Discrepancies; Twitterati Wonders Why Her Gender Is Changed to Male (Read Tweets).

Bearing these things in mind, we do hope that the Government of India will look seriously into Kanika Kapoor's claims and take swift action on them.