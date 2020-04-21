Kartik Aaryan Gets a Tight Slap from Sister Kritika in Funny Video

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 21: He's been treating his fans with hilarious videos amid the COVID-19 lockdown and this time, in his latest prank video, Kartik Aaryan is at the receiving end of a tighht slap from his sister Kritika!

Kartik shared the new video on Instagram. In the clip, Kritika, a doctor, and Kartik are seen re-enacting a prank where she beats him up. the actor.

In the clip, Kritika is heard telling Kartik: "I've got a string, an invisible string. I'm going to put it through your ear."

Then she tells Kartik to "hold the invisible string" and asks him to pull it.

As he pulls the string, Kritika slaps him

"Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao (Wake up in the morning, bathe, get beaten up, go to bed) #QuarantineLife #KokiToki," Kartik captioned the video, which currently has 2.8 million views on the photo-sharing website.

View this post on Instagram Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao #QuarantineLife #KokiToki A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Apr 20, 2020 at 6:24am PDT

In an earlier clip he made with his sister, Kartik can be seen nibbling at his chapati and clearly hates it. He then moves towards his sister, holds her by the braid and turns her around.

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".