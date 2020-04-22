Kiara Advani Shares a Throwback Video to Show How She Went From Doing Ballet to Bollywood in the Cutest Manner! 

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has foced everyone to dig out their old pictures and videos and take a trip down memory lane as they chill at home. We have seen several celebrities sharing amazing pictures on Instagram from their childhood and the recent one was Kiara Advani. After sharing an adorable video from her childhood where she's seen sipping on a cute water bottle, the actress has now posted another video which shows her practising dance moves. Kiara Advani Shares a Childhood Video and It's Cuteness Overload.

In the video, we see her in wearing a cute tutu dress but this adorable ballerina is seen pulling off Bharatnatyam moves. Kiara looks adorable in a pink outfit and her cute smile is sure to make your day. Sharing the video, Kiara also posted a hilarious caption with it. She wrote, "When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead #thewonderyears".

Check Out Kiara Advani's Post Here:

On Tuesday, Kiara shared a throwback clip revealing the "obsession" she had with Cinderella in her childhood. These throwback pictures and videos are receiving a lot of love from her fans who can't get enough of it. Kiara Advani Is Radiating Positivity, Being All Haute and Happening in Couture for Cosmopolitan Magazine Photoshoot!

On the work front, Kiara has a lot of plum projects in her kitty. While the lockdown may have put a halt for now, the actress will be soon seen in films such as Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and Indoo Ki Jawani.