Kiara Advani Shares a Childhood Video and It's Cuteness Overload

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We all have seen Kiara Advani grow. She made her debut with a movie called Fugly, which anyone barely remembers. Then, she also starred in Abbas Mustan's Machine - the less we talk about that project the better. Then, we saw the actress transform her career and how with Kabir Singh and Lust Stories. And if you are a fan of Kiara Advani's journey, how she has grown up, then you are in for a treat. She just showed her fans how she has grown up with a childhood video. Kiara Advani Is Radiating Positivity, Being All Haute and Happening in Couture for Cosmopolitan Magazine Photoshoot!

Kiara has joined the list of celebrities who are sharing childhood pics while they are in staying put at their homes during the lockdown. Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others have shared childhood pictures during the lockdown. It is a good pastime to go through the old pictures while you are stuck at home. Try it out.

Check Out Kiara Advani's Childhood Video Here:

Kiara Had Also Shared a Childhood Pic On Siblings Day:

Happy Sibling Day @mishaaladvani squishy for mishy forever❤️😘

Kiara will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. She has also shot for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The actress will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershah. And she also has a heroine-centric film, Indoo Ki Jawaani, coming out soon.