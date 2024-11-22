As his film Lamhe completed 33 years in Hindi cinema, veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor remembered Yash Chopra and said that collaborating with the late filmmaker was always about creating magic on screen, not chasing numbers. Anil took to Instagram stories, where he shared a string of pictures and moments from the 1991 film Lamhe, which also stars late actress Sridevi, who passed away in 2018 due to accidental drowning in Dubai. ‘Biwi No 1’ Re-Release Date: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu and Anil Kapoor’s Comedy Drama To Hit the Big Screens Again on November 29.

For the caption, Anil wrote: “Collaborating with a visionary director like Yash Chopra ji was always about creating magic on screen, not chasing numbers.”

Anil Kapoor Reflects on the Timeless Magic of Yash Chopra’s 'Lamhe'

To this day, I’m proud to say it remains one of his finest works, and I’m deeply honored to have been a part of it. Here’s to the unforgettable memories and the timeless legacy of Lamhe! #33yearsofLamhe — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 22, 2024

View Anil Kapoor's Post:

‘Lamhe’ Clocks 33 Years

The 67-year-old actor said that for him, the romantic drama film was a journey to emotions.

“For me, Lamhe was never just a film-it was an experience, a journey into emotions, and a testament to bold storytelling ahead of its time.”

He added that Lamhe is one of Yash Chopra’s finest works.

“To this day, I'm proud to say it remains one of his finest works, and I'm deeply honored to have been a part of it. Here's to the unforgettable memories and the timeless legacy of Lamhe! #33yearsofLamhe,” Anil concluded.

Lamhe stars Sridevi in a dual role as both mother and daughter and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, along with Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Deepak Malhotra, and Dippy Sagoo in pivotal supporting roles.

The film marks the second and final collaboration between Sridevi and Yash Chopra after the 1989 film Chandni. Shot in two schedules in Rajasthan and in London, Lamhe, over the years, has been hailed as an all-time classic and Chopra's finest film. It became the 10th highest-grossing Indian film of the year. ‘Parinda’ Clocks 35 Years: Anil Kapoor Celebrates the Timeless Legacy of Bollywood’s ‘Most Powerful Film’ (View Post).

The film told the story of Viren, who falls for a girl named Pallavi, but she marries Siddharth. The couple dies, leaving behind their daughter, who grows up to look just like her mother and falls in love with Viren.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).