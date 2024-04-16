Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress, Lara Dutta, celebrates her birthday on April 16. The actress was only the second beauty queen who brought home the coveted crown of Miss Universe after Sushmita Sen. After enjoying her acting career in the industry, she decided to settle down with beau, Mahesh Bhupathi. He is a legendary Indian tennis player who has won several Grand Slam titles and has represented India in many international tournaments. Lara Dutta Shells Out Major Family Goals As She Drops Unseen Family Pictures With Hubby Mahesh Bhupathi and Daughter Saira.

The couple's love story started when they met at a party in 2009. They hit it off instantly and started dating. The couple got married in 2011 in a grand ceremony in Goa. Ever since then, they have been one of Bollywood's most loved couples. What makes Lara and Mahesh's relationship so special is the support they give each other. They have always been there for each other through thick and thin. Like every couple, they too had their share of challenges, but it only made them stronger. Their love for each other is quite evident in the pictures that have been making rounds on social media. Speaking of which, Lara's birthday is a good opportunity to witness their romance once again. And keeping that in mind, let's check out a few of their mushy pics from Instagram, shall we? Lara Dutta Looks Gorgeous in Red and Black Saree With Shimmery Patterns (View Pics).

Frame It!

But First Selfie!

Perfect Couple

Adorable

She's Happiest Around Him

Happy Birthday, Lara Dutta!

