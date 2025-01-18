The audience is indeed very excited to watch Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's theatrical debut, Loveyapa. With its immensely intriguing trailer and amazing songs, the film is eagerly anticipated by the masses. As the trailer showcased Khushi Kapoor delivering an outstanding performance, did you know she trained in classical dance for a song in the film? ‘Loveyapa’: Khushi Kapoor To Deliver a Powerful 8-Minute Monologue in Upcoming Romcom – Reports.

According to an independent industry source, "Khushi Kapoor specially trained in classical dance for her theatrical debut film, Loveyapa. The actress will be seen performing a classical dance in a song in the film."

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. ‘Loveyapa’: Aamir Khan Praises Khushi Kapoor’s Performance in Her Debut Film, Says ‘Her Energy Reminds Me of Sridevi’.

Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for February 7, 2025, to embark on this enchanting journey of love!

