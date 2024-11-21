Malaika Arora never fails to leave a lasting impression wherever she goes. At 51, she looks as radiant as someone in their 20s—undoubtedly timeless. Every time she’s photographed, she manages to surprise everyone with her impeccable style. More than her outfits, it’s her work and love life that has captured the attention of her fans. After her breakup with ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Malaika made headlines once again. Recently, the actress was spotted with a mystery man, leaving everyone in awe. Is that her boyfriend? Or someone else? Fact Check: Did Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Party With Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor After Their Father Anil Mehta’s Death? Know Truth Behind the Viral Pic.

Malaika Arora In Love? Actress Holds Hands With Mystery Man

This time, she was spotted with an unknown man. While she hasn't commented on her breakup with her ex-boyfriend, both shared cryptic posts on social media, though neither has offered any explanation. Amidst all of this, Malaika was seen holding hands with a mystery man, and her look instantly went viral on the internet. Several photos were clicked, where Malaika was seen smiling and laughing with the mystery man. He held her hands and even protected her from the Paparazzi. The man was wearing a pink shirt and blue denim. ‘Abhi Single Hoon Main’: Arjun Kapoor CONFIRMS Break Up With Malaika Arora (Watch Video).

Malaika Arora With Mystery Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Malaika Arora's Fashion

Well, Malaika is indeed ageing backwards. Even at the age of 51, this diva can pull off anything she wears. In this video, she wore a white off-shoulder crop top with ruffled detailing, paired with olive green cargo trousers. She kept her look quite simple and avoided any accessories.

