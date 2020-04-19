Mission Mangal: When Vidya Balan Gave Action King Akshay Kumar a Dose of His Own Medicine in a Kickass Way (Watch Video)

Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood celebrities have become quite active on social media amid the nationwide lockdown. And why not? As it's the only way for them to communicate with the audience. Till now we've seen our Bollywood stars doing everything during the quarantine. From cleaning, cooking to sharing behind the scenes or blast from the past videos, celebs are on a roll. Now, joining the league and reminiscing one of her old memories is none other than Vidya Balan who teased fans with her fake fight video with Akshay Kumar from the sets of Mission Mangal. Fashion Face-Off: Vidya Balan or Regina Cassandra in the Little Things Studio Saree? Whose Printed Silk Saree Was a Hoot?

The actress took to IG and shared a BTS which sees her and Khiladi Kumar indulging in a fight wherein the result is hilarious. Adding to it, the background commentary by Junior Sinha, Sonakshi is also super fun. In the fighting clip, Vidya can be seen wearing a saree and Akshay is seen in a suit and it's ultimately Balan who turns out to be the winner. Sharing this throwback video, she wrote, "Ise kehte hain...lene ke dene pad gaye." It's a fun one! Sherni: Vidya Balan Signs her Next with Newton Director Amit Masurkar.

Check Out Vidya and Akshay Kumar's Video Below:

Helmed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal (2019) saw Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya, Sharman Joshi, Kriti Kulhari also saying major roles. The movie revolved around the life of the ISRO scientists who aim at a Mars mission. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya will be next seen in Shakuntala Devi whereas Akshay in Sooryavanshi. Stay tuned!