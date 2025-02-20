The highly anticipated film Nadaaniyan, starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, has finally locked its release date. The movie, produced by Karan Johar, will premiere on Netflix on March 7. ‘Nadaaniyan’ First Song ‘Ishq Mein’: Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds You of Saif Ali Khan From ‘Hum Tum’ in This Romantic Track With Khushi Kapoor (Watch Video).

A new promo for the film was unveiled by Netflix, revealing the release date and giving fans a glimpse into the movie's storyline. The promo is set in a classroom, reminiscent of the iconic scene from Karan Johar's 1998 hit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Archana Puran Singh As Miss Briganza in ‘Nadaaniyan’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

In the promo, Archana Puran Singh reprises her role as Ms Briganza, teaching a new generation of students about Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Khushi Kapoor plays Pia, a confused but lovestruck student, while Ibrahim Ali Khan plays Arjun, a suave and charming classmate. When Ms Briganza asks Arjun about love, Arjun responds with a twist on Shah Rukh Khan's classic dialogue: "Pyaar ek arrangement hai" (Love is an arrangement).

Pia is impressed by Arjun's words and transfers Rs 25,000 to him, teasing that fans will have to watch the film to learn more. "I'm excited for audiences to watch Nadaaniyan on Netflix next month," Khushi Kapoor said at the end of the promo without revealing more about the film's storyline. Netflix took to Instagram and captioned the post, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar. Watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix!" ‘Nadaaniyan’ Song ‘Galatfehmi’: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Track Delves Into the Fragile Space Between Love and Longing (Watch Video).

Nadaaniyan is directed by Shauna Gautam and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Misra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. The latest romantic track of the film Ishq Mein features love chemistry between Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor. Apart from the lead characters, the film also stars Suneil Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in the prominent roles.