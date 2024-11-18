Deepika Padukone, who has always been open about her struggles with mental health, is now in the spotlight for her journey into motherhood after welcoming a baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh. While she hasn't been seen much in front of the camera, fans have been following her relatable social media posts, especially about her experiences with motherhood. Over the past two months, the internet has been showering her with love and support, but recently, Deepika's fans united to call out a comedian who made a distasteful joke about her battle with depression. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Sixth Wedding Anniversary: Actress' Wish For Hubby Is Too Cute To Be Missed (See Post).

Comedian’s Insensitive Joke About Deepika Padukone’s Depression Sparks Backlash

Recently, in an episode of Samay Raina’s show India's Got Latent, stand-up comedian Banti Banerjee stated something which didn't sit well with the audience. Banerjee stated, “Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently, right? Great! Now she knows what depression really looks like.” She didn't stop there, she further stated that the Singham Actor was merely battling 'break-up wala depression'. The joke at that moment was accepted as everyone laughed, but later it didn't find a positive place in netizens heart. Banerjee, who is the mother of a two-year-old, stated the joke lightly, which made the judges’ panel of Sid Warrier, Balraj Ghai, Raghu Ram and Tanmay Bhat laugh hard. Deepika Padukone’s Lesson on Depression Is Real, Relevant and There Is No ‘Snapping Out’ of It (View Tweet).

Comedian Faces Backlash for Insensitive Joke on Deepika Padukone’s Mental Health on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent

Comedian Banti Banerjee on Samay Raina’s Show India’s Got Latent

One Reddit user said, 'Deepika was one of the first mainstream actress who talked loudly about depression. I remember when she spoke about it I felt seen! Many don’t understand that irrespective how good things are going, it’s hard to control how you feel.' another user said, 'Making fun of someone’s clinical depression is disgusting, but it’s even worse coming from a woman, all in the name of comedy. The lengths some people go to for male validation are truly pathetic. And what does she mean by 'now she knows what real depression looks like now that she’s a mother'? Does she think postpartum depression is a joke?! '

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Baby Dua Padukone Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

