Actor Mahesh Shetty, who recently played Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's wingman in the aerial action film Fighter, has shared his fitness secret on staying fit without going to the gym. On the occasion of World Health Day on Sunday, Mahesh shared his philosophy towards fitness which emphasises on simplicity, consistency, and embracing the natural flow of the body. World Health 2024 Theme Video: Know the Themes of the World Health Day for Last 10 Years Organised by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Talking about his approach to staying fit, the actor said: "While the whole world believes in rushing to the gym and gulping down protein shakes and supplements, I’m quite different and very old school and natural in my approach towards fitness. I believe in going for a nice long morning run in the open or doing calisthenics using my body weight.”

The actor further mentioned that he is very fond of sweets and doesn’t mind indulging in them once in a blue moon, but he makes sure to compensate for it. Mahesh added: “I love my sweets but I try to compensate for it by eating a lot of healthy veggies too. This process ain’t no shortcut and takes a lot of consistency but I believe it’s much more natural and healthy for us in the long run.” World Health Day 2024: Fitness Freak Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Motivational Video Post, Urges Everyone To Prioritise Their Health.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up with his upcoming series Kan Khajura, which is an adaptation of the Israeli show Magpie. The show also features Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew. The actor is also working on the upcoming Marathi movie, Kolhapur Dairies directed by Joe Rajan.

