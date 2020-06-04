Parineeti Chopra Shares Mom Reena’s Lockdown Paintings and You Will Just Say WOW! (View Pics)

Parineeti Chopra With Mom Reena (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Parineeti Chopra has shared that her mother Reena is using the lockdown days to paint, and the actress has shared some of her mom's "lockdown gems" in art on social media. Parineeti shared her art pieces on Instagram Stories, and tagged her mother. One image shows varied hues of the forest, while another is a mountain scenery. Still another painting is a city landscape. Reena, too, took to Instagram to express her thoughts about her artistic skills. Saina Nehwal Biopic: Amaal Mallik Records With Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra for Parineeti Chopra Starrer.

"Chilled #ontherocks This lockdown has taken away some and given some. Helped us appreciate what we have and what we are missing. My major missing nowadays is travel...the mysterious cities of the world and the cultures, the gorgeous beaches and pristine waters that we are steadily destroying," she wrote. Parineeti Chopra’s Virtual Coffee Date For COVID-19 Relief Will Feed 4000 Family Members of Daily Wage Earners

Reena Chopra's Painting #1

Reena Chopra's Painting #1 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Reena Chopra's Painting #2

Reena Chopra's Painting #2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"Right now I could sit by the ocean with a chilled drink in my hands as I listen to the sound of the waves but that illusive dream seems to have flitted away from us, further and further. From morning to evening , the moods change along with the sky colours," she added.