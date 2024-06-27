Reports of Vashu Bhagnani and son Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment suffering a financial crisis of INR 250 crore recently emerged online. The reports suggested that Vashu Bhagnani has to sell his seven-story office in Juhu to clear the pending salaries of his staff. Amidst the speculations, the Pooja Entertainment boss has come out and shared his thoughts regarding the company's current situation, expressing that things are not as bad as they seem to be. He revealed that his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star, Akshay Kumar, was the first person to call him and offer him support amidst the crisis. Producer Vashu Bhagnani Addresses Rumours About Selling Pooja Entertainment Office and Mass Layoffs to Clear Rs 250 Crore Debt.

While speaking to ANI, Vashu Bhagnani said, "Akshay was the first person to call me, say not to worry, and let him know if there was anything to do. He lent his unconditional support. I also got calls from Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty and also my oldfriend David Dhawan." Expressing gratitude to the ones offering help, Vashu said, "I am really moved by everyone, they are people who stick by you. I love the film industry, it is my jaan. There are still very emotional people in this industry who stick by you through thick and thin."

According to several reports, Vashu Bhagnani's production house, Pooja Entertainment, has been facing financial problems due to its recent flops: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bell Bottom. However, this is not entirely true. A deeper analysis of the banner's movies provides you with a completely different answer.

Pooja Entertainment's biggest hits include Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

