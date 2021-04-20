Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday urged all to stay at home and get vaccinated, at a time when India is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. "The Covid-19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary. The situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point," wrote Priyanka, in a post she shared on Twitter and Instagram. COVID-19 Vaccine For 18 Years and Above From May 1: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Others Welcome Govt’s Decision.

"Please stay home, I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing. --Stay home --Ensure everyone you know stays home --If you have to step out, wear a mask --Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly. --Get the vaccine when it's your turn Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system," she added. Anil Kapoor Shares Pic of Getting the Second Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Tweet Below:

Priyanka's tweet comes at a time when, according to the Union Health Ministry data, 2,59,170 cases have been reported over the past 24 hours. This is the sixth consecutive day that India reported over two lakh daily cases.

