Allu Arjun has been released from Chanchalguda Central Jail this morning (December 14). The Pushpa 2 actor was arrested in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman named Revathi, who tragically lost her life in a stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The actor’s lawyer, Ashok Reddy, has criticised the jail authorities in Hyderabad for delaying the release despite a High Court order. 'Is This Fair?': Vivek Oberoi Questions Allu Arjun's Arrest in 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Case - Read Statement.

Lawyer Label’s Allu Arjun’s Arrest As ‘Illegal’

Lawyer Ashok Reddy told the media, “They received an order copy from High Court but despite that, they didn’t release the accused (Allu Arjun)...they will have to answer...this is illegal detention, we will take legal action...as of now he has been released.” Allu Arjun has now been released, but the lawyer's comments have raised serious questions about the handling of the case by the authorities. Ashwini Vaishnaw Slams Congress Over Allu Arjun Arrest, Says 'Party Disrespects Creative Industry'.

Watch the Below Video:

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun's lawyer Ashok Reddy says, " They received an order copy from High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused (Allu Arjun)...they will have to answer...this is illegal detention, we will take legal action...as of now he… pic.twitter.com/1RgdvA4BK4 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

On December 4, Allu Arjun and the Pushpa 2 team visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for a special screening. Massive crowds had gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the star. Tragically, the event turned chaotic, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman, while her son had to be hospitalised.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2024 07:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).