Bollywood woke up to the news of ace choreographer Saroj Khan's death. The famed dancer-choreographer breathed her last in Mumbai on July 3. She was one of the biggest artists who contributed to Indian cinema's iconic dance tracks and has been the creative genius behind the iconic steps that everyone grew up emulating. From Madhuri Dixit's "Ek Do Teen" to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's "Nimbooda", she choreographed some of the most beautiful dance sequences in Bollywood and her loss is certainly a huge one. Several celebrities took to social media to remember the iconic Masterji and paid tribute to her. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha also took to Instagram to share a throwback video remembering her. Alia Bhatt Pens a Heartfelt Note for Masterji Saroj Khan, Shares Details of Interaction on the Sets of Kalank.

Sonakshi took to Instagram to share a video from the song shoot of Rowdy Rathore's "Chammak Challo" song that was choreographed by Saroj Khan. Along with the video, Sonakshi wrote a long note about how amazing it was to learn from Saroj Khan. She wrote, "Love you Master ji. 23 years old, so new, Just into my second film, working with you, a taskmaster, a perfectionist, a LEGEND... was the last time i was ever nervous working with anyone. That 101 rupiye ki kharchi you gave me, and the words you told my mother “yeh ladki mera naam roshan karegi” gave me enough confidence to last a lifetime. Hope you are smiling wherever you are, and i hope i continue to make you proud! Rest in peace." Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Heartfelt Post for National Award-winning Choreographer, Saroj Khan, Who Worked with the Actress in Her Tamil Debut Sringaram.

Check Out Sonakshi Sinha's Post Here:

Several celebrities have written heartfelt posts remembering Saroj Khan as the perfectionist who pushed them to do better and also guided them in their Bollywood journeys. The legendary choreographer worked on over 2000 iconic numbers for Bollywood films. Khan will be remembered and cherished forever for her amazing dance legacy.

