The coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be the most difficult time, particularly for the elderly without anyone to take care of them and those who live below the poverty line. The coronavirus crisis has brought forth the huge gap between rich and poor in India and it has been difficult to read and hear harrowing stories of migrant workers and those who are needy and struggling for basic necessities. Recently, a video of an old lady performing acts with a bamboo stick on the roads went viral. The old woman in the video seemed to be doing this to get some financial help from those passing by. National Doctors' Day 2020: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Pledge To Donate Their Organs and Urge Fans To Do The Same.

After the video went viral, actor Riteish Deshmukh had asked Twitterati to send him any details they can find about this woman so that he can get in touch with her. The actor recently took to Twitter to reveal that he has found her contact as he said, "Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story." The actor did not reveal any details about her but did mention that there was an inspiring story about her. Looks like the actor came to her rescue and hopefully she won't have to perform on the streets anymore. Sonu Sood Extends Support to Bring Back 1,500 Indian Students from Kyrgyzstan.

Check Out Riteish Deshmukh's Post Here:

Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

It is amazing how Bollywood celebs are using their power positions to help out those in need. Actor Sonu Sood who has been making sure to do everything in his might to help out those in need, recently also came to the rescue of 1500 Indian students who were stuck in Kyrgyzstan.

