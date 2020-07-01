Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza celebrated the National Doctors' Day 2020 in a very unique way. The much-loved B-town couple joined the bandwagon of celebs wishing and thanking doctors. However, they just did not stop at gratitude but also pledged to donate their organs as a gift of life to someone. The duo shared a heartwarming video of this announcement and also urged and encouraged others to do the same. National Doctors' Day 2020: Ananya Panday Pays Tribute To Her Late Grandfather Dr Sharad Panday and Thanks All 'Superhero Doctors' For Their Efforts.

The caption of their post reads as, "@riteishd and me have been thinking about it for a long time but unfortunately didn’t get down to doing it. Today on Doctor’s Day we pledge to donate our organs. We want to thank Dr Nozer Sherier and FOGSI for inspiring us. The greatest gift you can give someone is ‘The gift of life’..We urge you all to take a part in this initiate and pledge to save lives, pledge to donate your organs."

Genelia and Ritesh

It was indeed a very thoughtful gesture shown by the Masti actors. Donating organs is one of the most thoughtful and selfless gestures of all and that can sure be an option for the betterment of lives. Apart from that, simply following the instructions and social distancing rules during lockdown is something you can do to help doctors.

