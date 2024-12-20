Salman Khan – the name itself speaks volumes. From being the heartthrob for all the ladies since the 1990s to now being everyone's favourite 'Bhaijaan' with his undeniable swag, the Bollywood actor has come a long way. Throughout 2024, Salman Khan has made headlines for personal issues as well as movie-related matters and hosting Bigg Boss 18. But December 27 is especially important for his fans, as it’s Salman Khan's birthday! Born on December 27, 1965, Salman Khan has become a household name, loved by millions of fans worldwide. From his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) to his iconic performances in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016), and the Tiger franchise (2012, 2017 and 2023), his versatility in playing romantic, playful, action or intense characters has made him a true superstar. Salman Khan Steals the Spotlight in Black Shirt and Blue Jeans at Nirvan Khan’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash (See Pics).

From Generation X to Millennials and Generation Z to Generation Alpha, Salman Khan was, is, and will always be a legendary actor. From giving his audience hit songs like "Mere Rang Mein", "Pehla Pehla Pyar", "O O Jaane Jaana" to "Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai" and "Dil Diyan Gallan", to showcasing his acting skills, Salman Khan has always had an undeniable aura. Not just on the big screen, his presence has been equally noticeable on the small screen as a host on Bigg Boss and 10 Ka Dam. On his 59th birthday, here are a few HD images of Salman Khan that you can share with everyone on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and other social media. Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’: Do You Know, a Dharavi Slum Set Has Been Constructed in Mumbai for the AR Murugadoss Action Film?.

Salman Khan Birthday HD Wallpapers and Images for Download

