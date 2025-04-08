Mumbai, April 8: Krafton India, a game developer studio behind BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), has been accused of selling users' data to third-party platforms and making a profit. An FIR was filed in Maharashtra alleging that Krafton India had breached data privacy and the contract. The complainant accused four executives of the BGMI developer of selling private data to another platform for money.

According to the reports, Krafton India sold the private data of the gamers on the Telegram app, charging INR 2,000 per user. The Battlegrounds Mobile India developer sold the data, violating the 2021 agreement of unlawfully sharing and monetising the users' confidential data'. Santosh Torane, a resident of Maharashtra, filed the complaint to the Bombay High Court alleging that Krafton India violated a service contract and data privacy norms in its FIR (First Information Report). Apple Flies 5 Flights Containing iPhones From India and China to US Ahead of Trump Tariffs To Avoid 10% Reciprocal Tariffs and Maintain Pricing: Report.

Santosh Torane filed the FIR against Krafton at Akluj Police Station in Maharashtra on September 5, 2024. In the complaint, he mentioned the names of all four executives working at Krafton: Wooyol Shalom, WooYol Lim, Yoonal Soni, and Jitendra Bansal. The FIR accused these individuals of selling the data without seeking the consent of the users, violating the service agreement signed on August 2, 2021.

Krafton India FIR and Consequences

In 2023, Santosh Torane went to the Solapur Superintendent of Police with the matter; however, he received no answer from the local police. Due to this treatment, he became frustrated and decided to go to court. The Magistrate First Class in Malshiras directed the police to initiate a thorough investigation on the matter and also called the issue of "grave concern" on August 28, 2024. Shopify New Policy Change: CEO Tobias Lutke Shares Memo Mandating AI Usage for Employees, Says Team Must Learn New Tech Skills Before Asking for More Headcount, Resources

Krafton India's Response to Santosh Torane's Allegations

BGMI developer Krafton responded to the allegations by the complainant, Santosh Torane, by defending itself. The developer denied any wrongdoings. Moreover, Krafon India issued a statement saying, "At KRAFTON, the protection of personal data is of utmost importance to us, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of data security." The company said it would wait for the legal process to end and provide clarifications. Justice Sarang V Kotwal and Dr Neela Gokhale will attend the case.

