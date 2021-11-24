Unlike Nazi Germany, British imperialists perhaps had a better public relations machinery, as a result of which no one speaks about the masscares like the one that took place at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919, Ronnie Lahiri, producer of Vicky Kaushal-starrer film Sardar Udham, said on Tuesday. Shoojit Sircar: Did Not Want to Make Sardar Udham a Revenge Story.

"Even now almost after 70 years, the Jews who survived make sure that nobody in the world forgets what the Germans did to them," Lahiri said while speaking at a masterclass session at the ongoing 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Tuesday. Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal Thanks Audience for Positive Response to His Film, Shares a Pic of Himself Posing With a ‘Laddoo’ in Udham Singh Style.

"Somehow, the Britishers for 100+ years colonised half of the world and I think they were worse than what the Nazis had done. But they are the ones with very good PR machinery, and that's the reason even today nobody talks about any of the massacres," he said.

"They carried out these massacres -- the Bloody Sundays -- all over the world. You have them Indonesia, Malaysia and Ireland. But somehow I don't know how they've managed to keep it away from the public focus," he added.

